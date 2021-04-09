23-year-old KC man charged with killing man, woman in car at 68th and Walrond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City man is now facing charges in a double murder earlier this month, prosecutors said Friday.

Michael L. Gilmore has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County in connection with the deaths of Joshua Gilmore-Harris and Mia Sheridan, both 22.

Court records say police were called to 68th Street and Walrond Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1:30 p.m. April 1.

When they arrived, they found a black vehicle that had come to a stop against against a rock wall, and Sheridan and Gilmore-Harris were found inside with gunshot wounds. Police also found two spent shell casings in the car.

Michael Gilmore mugshot

A witness who called 911 told police he was outside when he heard gunshots, saw the car come to a stop and a man, later determined to be Gilmore, get out and flee, court records say. The witness, who provided a suspect description to police, said the man appeared to be concealing something in his clothing.

A residence in the area had cameras, which also captured the sound of gunfire and the vehicle before it came to a stop. Another home had cameras, capturing a man running from the area, charging documents say.

Other witnesses told police that Gilmore had recently been staying with the two victims. Gilmore-Harris and Sheridan were romantically involved and had two children together, court records say.

The day of the shooting, the three reportedly got into an argument in Independence but left to go to another residence in Kansas City. A witness at that home said she took a gun from Gilmore-Harris and handed it to Gilmore, thinking he would put it inside her home, court records. After the shooting, she said she checked her handgun box, and the gun was unaccounted for. She told police Gilmore was allegedly the last person in possession of it.

A week after the shooting, police took Gilmore into custody, and he denied being with the two victims the day of the shooting and said he had no knowledge of what happened.

After Gilmore was in custody, another witness came forward. She told police that Gilmore confessed to her that he shot the two after they got into an argument in the car over money, court documents say.

A Jackson County judge ordered a $500,000 bond Friday.