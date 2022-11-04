LENEXA, Kan. — A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on I-35 with plans to exit at 119th Street.
Maria Catherine Fultz crossed in front of the Camaro at about 1:50 a.m. just south of College Boulevard and as hit by the car.
The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.