LENEXA, Kan. — A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on I-35 with plans to exit at 119th Street.

Maria Catherine Fultz crossed in front of the Camaro at about 1:50 a.m. just south of College Boulevard and as hit by the car.

The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.