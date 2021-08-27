23-year-old Overland Park police officer hospitalized with COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation is asking for support for one of the department’s officers.

According to a Facebook post from the foundation and tweets from the police department, 23-year-old Freddie Castro tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

The foundation said Castro was healthy until he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital for complications from pneumonia and the virus.

As his condition got worse, Castro was moved to ICU and placed on a ventilator. The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation said he suffered multiple heart attacks and strokes.

Doctors have said his organs are failing and his condition has deteriorated to the point that he will not survive without a ventilator.

The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation set up a fund to help Castro’s family cover the costs of his care.

An Overland Park Police Officer, Freddie Castro, is currently hospitalized fighting COVID-19. Officer Castro was sworn in to our department on March 17, 2019 and currently serves in the Patrol Division. pic.twitter.com/hyQadivHXF — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 27, 2021

Castro joined the department as a Motorist Assist Officer at the age of 19. He was too young to be a police officer at that point. As soon as he turned 21 years old, Castro submitted his application and joined the department’s ranks.

To help pay for expenses related to his care, the foundation is raising money for his family. If you would like to donate, click here. Make sure to click the box “Officer Freddie Castro.”