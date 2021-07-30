23-year-old woman identified as motorcyclist killed Friday morning in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lenexa that involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Lenexa officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Lackman Road.

Police said the driver of the SUV was traveling northbound on Santa Fe Trail Drive and was making a left-hand turn onto Lackman. The motorcyclist was traveling south on Santa Fe Trail at Lackman and struck the front of the SUV as it was turning.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 23-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital where she died from he rinjuries.

The female driver of the SUV stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.