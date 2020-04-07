24-year-old charged in robbery turned deadly at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old has been charged in a deadly KC apartment complex shooting that happened early Sunday.

Shimari Frierson has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal murder in the death of Monrico Roseberry, prosecutors said Monday.

Kansas City police were called to an apartment complex near 80th and Campbell just after 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Roseberry dead, sitting on the living room couch of a second-floor apartment.

A woman later told police her brother called, asking for a place to stay, and she offered to let him stay with her and Roseberry.

Court documents say when she went to let him in, he repeatedly said, “I’m sorry. They made me do it,” and two unknown men pushed past her.

Believing one man was holding a gun to her back, she led them to the apartment, court records say, where one of the men allegedly shot Roseberry.

Court records said they were planning to steal thousands of dollars, and the woman’s brother told police they had allegedly threatened to kill all of them if he didn’t go along with it.

With witness descriptions, police were able to identify Frierson as one of the alleged suspects, and he was taken into custody.

Photos on his cellphone matched a description of the weapons used in the alleged attack, court records say.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.