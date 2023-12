BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An Independence woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70, officials say.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old driver was headed eastbound on I-70 near Adams Dairy Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said 24-year-old Annamarie Ramirez was standing in the road. The teen tried to swerve, but the front of his vehicle hit Ramirez, MSHP said.

First responders pronounced the Independence woman dead.