CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a construction worker.

The man faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle, felony driving while intoxicated, endangering a highway worker, and involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held at the Cass County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The crash happened early Saturday morning off I-49 in Cass County when a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in a construction zone and struck the worker at around 1:30 a.m.

The man fled on foot after the crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The worker was later been identified as 35-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man Jonathan Wilson.

Wilson died on the scene.

FOX4 spoke with a metro mom, whose son died in a construction zone, and she says her heart broke hearing about Wilson. She said she prays the Wilson family finds justice.

Since her own son’s death, she has been an advocate for construction zone awareness and safety.

“You know, I always ask people what if that was your family, your loved one out there on those job sites,” Stacie Brayfield said. “They’re just men and women just trying to make a paycheck and come home safely at the end of their shift to their family.”

“You wouldn’t want somebody to drive like that through your workspace, your checkout line, your drive-thru window, your office, and I tried to tell people to think about that, you know, they’re barely protected out there.”

The MSHP did not say how they located the suspect.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available on the suspect’s charges.