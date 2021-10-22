25 years since the Kansas City ‘October Surprise’ snowstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday marks 25 years since the “October Surprise” snowstorm hit the Kansas City area.

Snow in October is no surprise to Kansas City as we average 2/10″ but the storm that took place in October 1996 was the biggest in Kansas City weather history.

Kansas City picked up 6.5″ of snow that still stands as the snowiest of any October day on record.

The wet, heavy snow caused many in the metro to lose power for hours and even days.

Since Kansas City records began in 1888 there have only been 17 unique October dates with measurable snow. That equates to roughly once every seven or eight years, according to the National Weather Service.