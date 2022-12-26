INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 26-year-old man died Christmas night after a crash in Independence, police say.

Tyler Kelley, of Independence, was driving westbound on Truman Road near Grand Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said he lost control of his Chevy Traverse, crossed the roadway and hit a large tree and parked, unoccupied car.

Independence police said Kelley was not wearing a seat belt; the agency also said speed and poor road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.