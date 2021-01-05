26-year-old man charged in connection to shooting in parking lot at Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Independence Center.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Russell D. Reed with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Reed unlawfully used a weapon by firing several rounds from a vehicle. He admitted to firing several rounds from a Glock 19 9mm semi auto handgun towards someone that was shooting towards his vehicle.

Russell Reed

Police responded to the incident at Independence Center on the report of shots fired. An officer reported hearting at least 15-20 shots near the Chic-Fil-A restaurant. He then noticed a silver Cadillac sitting at a stop sign with the passenger door standing open and Reed waving his arms and holding his head near the car.

Reed told the officer he had been shot while driving his car out of the parking lot by unknown subjects. He told the officer that his vehicle had been disabled after the shooting.

Reed was taken to the hospital by ambulance with police following. Another man with Reed was taken to the police department for a formal statement.

An Independence officer who was working off duty at Dicks Sporting Goods and had walked to the police substation when he heard the shots fired. He noted hearing a high powered rifle being fired and a Chrysler leaving the area. As the officer approached the area he found several shell casing on the ground; which included rifle and pistol rounds.

Reed told a detective at the hospital that while inside the mall shopping, an unknown man confronted him and the person he was with and threatened to kill them. Reed was adamant he did not know the man and while exiting the mall to leave, he noticed the subject walking out ahead of them. He stated the man disappeared behind the cars and they began to leave in their vehicle.

Reed said as he began to pull out of the parking lot, the unknown man, whom he described as having cone like dreadlocks began to fire shots at him from a Draco style rifle. He initially told detectives that he fled after being shot and denied returning fire.

After Reed was released from the hospital, detectives took him into custody.

A check of Reed’s criminal history revealed a burglary/theft charge that originated in Sangamon County, Illinois from February 2020. He also showed a felony conviction for resisting by fleeing out of Clinton County, Missouri in October 2019.

Management at Independence Center issued a statement Monday night saying the 3 p.m. curfew for minors that initially only applied on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will now apply seven days a week, effective Tuesday, Jan. 5.