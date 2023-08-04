RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 26-year-old man shot earlier this week in Raytown has died from his injuries, police say.

Christian Rodriguez was shot Monday night near 60th Street and Raytown Road.

Raytown police said officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. for a report of a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took Rodriguez to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday morning, police said Rodriguez died overnight.

Detectives are still investigating this case. Police have not provided any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.