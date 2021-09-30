27-year-old dies days after shooting, crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 27-year-old man has died from his injuries two days after he was shot inside a vehicle.

The shooting happened Tuesday near 53rd Street and Brighton Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to an injury wreck after a driver crashed into a pole.

When officers arrived, they found Wyshaud Smith unresponsive in the vehicle. Police said it appears he was shot.

At the time, medics took Smith to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but on Thursday, detectives were notified the 27-year-old had died at the hospital.

Kansas City police said they are still investigating and could use the public’s help gathering information.

Anyone who saw or heard something is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to leave an anonymous tip. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.