INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a 27-year-old has died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.
Police said 27-year-old Jose Zamora-Fierro was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Noland Road when he crashed near Fair Street around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Independence police said Zamora-Fierro was driving at excessive speeds when he lost control and hit a tree.
First responders took the Kansas City man to a hospital where he died later Tuesday night.
The crash is still under investigation, police said.