INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a 27-year-old has died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

Police said 27-year-old Jose Zamora-Fierro was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Noland Road when he crashed near Fair Street around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Independence police said Zamora-Fierro was driving at excessive speeds when he lost control and hit a tree.

First responders took the Kansas City man to a hospital where he died later Tuesday night.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.