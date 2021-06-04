27-year-old KCMO man charged with KCK double shooting that left one dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has arrested and charged a 27-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man in a double shooting that left one man dead and one injured on May 25, 2021.

Raymond Orozco is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in Wyandotte County. He is currently being held in Jackson County jail.

At about 4;30 p.m. on May 25, officers were called to the 1300 block of South 29th Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Darrel Krulic, Kansas City, Kansas, dead on the scene and a second victim who was transported to a local hospital and has recovered from their injuries.

Orozco had fled the scene and was later arrested by US Marshalls in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Major Case Unit continues to investigate the case and asks that anyone with additional information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

