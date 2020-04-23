$27,500 reward available for clues in murder of Spire sub-contractor killed 2 years ago in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two years after the murder of a construction worker on the job in Kansas City investigators are still looking for clues into who killed him.

There is now a $27,500 reward available for information in the murder of 23-year-old Johnathon Porter.

Co-workers said Porter had it all -- a new baby with his girlfriend and a new job to support his young family. Porter worked for InfraSource, contracted by Spire to work on a gas line replacement project going on throughout Kansas City.

Witnesses said Porter was working with a crew at 9th and Brooklyn when a man with a dark complexion wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants walked up to the crew and asked for a cigarette.

According to witnesses, the foreman said he didn’t have any and asked the man to move out of the construction area.

That’s when witnesses said the suspect began to walk off, then turned and yelled, “Y’all don’t have to lie to me,” and fired seven or eight shots towards the crew.

Porter was shot in the chest.

Police previously released a photo of someone they want to speak with about the deadly shooting. Police say that person is a black male about 25-30 years old and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with gray pants. He was last seen walking northeast away from the scene of the shooting.

Anyone who can help police identify the man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls are anonymous.