28-year-old man charged for March 12 Kansas City homicide

A homicide occurred March 12, 2021, in the 7500 block of North Wyoming Court in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old male for the 32nd homicide in Kansas City, MO on North Wyoming Court.

Forrest Lee Shoemaker is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

On March 12, law enforcement was called to the area of NW 75th Street and North Wyoming Court around 6 p.m. on a welfare check that was upgraded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, police tried to make contact through the front door and received no answer. The back door was open with glass broken out and due to the nature of the call, officers entered the home and found a person shot dead inside a home.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Caleb Meroney.

Detectives contacted the homeowner who is currently overseas in Germany who said that her son was living at the residence with a person named Forrest.

A homicide unit call informed detectives that a possible witness was located at a gas station in Smithville, MO. One witness said that Shoemaker shot Meroney in an attempt to rob him of his handgun. Several of the witnesses also said that Shoemaker attempted to manipulate the scene of the crime and threatened those that were present with death.

After several interviews with witnesses, Shoemaker was taken into custody in Smithville.

Shoemaker is being held on $1 million bond and has a bond reduction hearing on March 23, 2021 at 9 a.m.

