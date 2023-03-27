KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said a man has died from his injuries days after a St Patrick’s Day shooting.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Sylvester L. Roberts.

According to the department, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of E. 54th Street and the Paseo around 4 p.m. March 17.

When police arrived, officers located Roberts who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Roberts died Saturday.

Investigators said there was an argument at the home, which led to Roberts being shot.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.