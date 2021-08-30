29-year-old charged in fatal shooting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has charged a 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man with second degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to a shooting Friday night.

Darryl Donegan faces the charges for the fatal shooting of Kurreem Graves, who was found slumped over the driver side of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, Donegan and Graves were friends who had an altercation the morning of the shooting.

Donegan told police he shot Graves and three the gun into his backyard.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.