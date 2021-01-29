29-year-old man charged in deadly stabbing of aunt, uncle in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 29-year-old man is now facing charges in the killings of his aunt and uncle in Raytown, prosecutors said Friday.

Desmond C. Richardson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 69-year-old Kenneth McKenzie and 62-year-old Etta McKenzie on Jan. 13.

Court documents say Raytown police received a 911 call from Kenneth McKenzie, who said “Des” and then “help 911, help 911,” repeatedly. Kenneth called police dispatch again, saying, “Help 8234 Hedges, and my nephew’s here.”

When police arrived, officers said they heard gunshots inside. Officers surrounded the home and saw a naked man inside, covered in blood.

Desmond Richardson

After an hourlong standoff, that man, Desmond Richardson, exited the home through the front door and was taken into custody. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police also found Etta and Kenneth McKenzie inside the home, both dead, officials said.

Court documents say there was also blood throughout the home and multiple knives.

On Jan. 12, police say Richardson committed a carjacking in Kansas City around 11:30 p.m. He allegedly drove that car to his aunt and uncle’s house to go looking for his daughter, court records say.

Once at the home, prosecutors say an argument began and he grabbed a knife. The incident quickly turned into a fight before court records say Richardson stabbed the couple.

The McKenzies ran to other rooms where they found firearms and shot at Richardson but he attacked them again, according to court documents. Kenneth and Etta McKenzie both had numerous stab wounds, police said.

Court records say Richardson admitted to stabbing the couple. He has also been charged in the carjacking in Kansas City.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.

Etta McKenzie was a longtime insurance agent with State Farm in Raytown who also owned a handful of other businesses. Friends and family described her as a trailblazer for Black female businesswomen in the Kansas City metro, also owning nightclubs, daycare centers and convenience stores.

“Everything they did was helping people in need, from donating food to giving their time to helping with education. It’s just everything that they existed for,” the McKenzies’ son, Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said.

Kansas City’s 7th Ward Committeeman Chiefy Clarke is pushing to rename either a bridge or road after Etta McKenzie.