29-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Johnson County, Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A 29-year-old Richmond, Missouri man was killed Friday morning following a head-on crash in Johnson County, Missouri.
The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Missouri Highway 13 at Route H.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi swerved into the southbound lane to avoid striking a truck stopped in the northbound lane.
The semi then struck a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.
The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Anthony L. Johnson. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the semi was not reported to have any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.