29-year-old woman killed after vehicle rolls, traps her underneath in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being trapped under her vehicle.

Officers responded to the incident just before 11:30 Monday morning near Augusta Dr. and Kasold Dr.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was attempting to have her vehicle towed when the car began to roll away, trapping her underneath.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continuing to investigate the incident.