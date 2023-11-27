ARCHIE, Mo. — A 29-year-old woman died Sunday morning after she was thrown from her vehicle in a rural Cass County crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Interstate 49 outside Archie around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Another driver in a Ford Expedition was pulled over on the shoulder after another crash when MSHP’s crash report says 29-year-old Felicia Fitzgerald drove off the right side of the road and hit the Expedition.

Fitzgerald’s Chevy Astro overturned and then hit a tree, according to the highway patrol. Fitzgerald was thrown from the vehicle.

A medical examiner pronounced the Rich Hill, Missouri, woman dead on scene.

MSHP said the other driver, a woman from Texas, was not injured.