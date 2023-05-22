LENEXA, Kan. — A robbery suspect is off the streets three months after he and another suspect allegedly terrorized employees and a customer at a Lenexa store.

Kennard L. White, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, is currently in custody in Jackson County on charges that are not related to the Lenexa store robbery.

Detectives believe White and Sylvester Pickett, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, walked into a GameStop near West 95th Street and Quivira Road on on Feb. 12, 2023.

One of the men is accused of pulling a gun and threatening store employees according to detectives.

Investigators said the suspects also tied up two store employees and held a customer during the robbery.

The men are accused of loading up merchandise and stealing it from the store, according to Lenexa police. The GameStop’s cash register was also hit. The total estimate for how much the suspects got away with is more than $10,000 worth of money and gear.

Officers arrested Pickett about a week after the crime. He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and felony theft.

White has not yet been charged in connection with the Lenexa robbery.