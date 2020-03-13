2nd man charged for also firing shots in Westport shooting that killed 1 and injured 4 more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second man has been charged in an early morning Westport drive by shooting that ultimately killed a 17-year-old and injured four others on Saturday, February 29.

Ernest Jones Jr., 23, is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court documents, video footage and witnesses saw a white SUV driving down Mill Street. Individuals were seen shooting from within the SUV into a crowd of people.

Two other vehicles trailed behind the SUV, appearing to be with the same group. Muzzle flashes also came from one of those cars, a white Acura.

Police linked the Acura’s license plate to Jones. A witness also said Jones was apart of the argument involving several people on the street outside Offkey and Throwback Lounge. When police later arrested Jones, he was walking toward the same white Acura.

Police searched Jones’ residence and found a .9 mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun. Of the 95 casings from the crime scene that were processed by police, several of them were .9 mm and .45 caliber casings.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.

Prosecutors first charged Devon L. Carter, 25, with the shooting the day after it happened. Carter told police that 30 friends and family had been in a Westport club with him for a birthday celebration. An altercation with another group initiated the gun fire after they left the club, he said.

Prosecutors had requested a $200,000 cash bond for Carter.