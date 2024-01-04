KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people have been displaced following an apartment fire late Thursday afternoon in the Northland.

Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the apartment fire just before 4:50 p.m. near Parvin Road and NE Davidson Road.

When crews arrived on scene they reported smoke coming from a three-story apartment building.

KCFD said people inside were evacuating when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the fire was under control just after 7 p.m.

KCFD has requested Bomb and Arson to assist with the investigation.

Two units on the third floor will be displaced, according to KCFD. Red Cross has been ordered for two adults in one unit and one adult and one child for the second unit.