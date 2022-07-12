SEDALIA, Mo. — Multiple people have been arrested following a shooting in Sedalia, Missouri late last week that left two injured, including a toddler.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, officers with the Sedalia Police Department responded to House Park on reports of gunshots. The person that called in the report stated two vehicles were seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed after shots were fired.

A short time later someone called in stating her 23 month old sibling had been shot in the foot while they were at the park. An ambulance and officers located the vehicle and the child along with another man. Both were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, July 9, law enforcement stopped a suspect vehicle early in the morning. The driver, James A. Lowe, 20, of Sedalia was arrested on an unrelated drug charge. He was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two additional suspects who are believed to have been involved in the shooting were arrested Monday, July 11. Both were arrested for assault and robbery and are awaiting charges.

Charges of endangering the welfare of a child against the toddler victim’s mother are being requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.

Police said detectives are continuing to work the case and expect to made more arrests.

If anyone has information about the incident please contact Detective Jill Reed at 660-827-7823 Ext. 1213.

