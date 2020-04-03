3 charged with assault after Blue Springs woman found in cemetery with serious injuries

Pictures left to right of Maggie Jestice, Dustin Richardson and Glen Downton from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Three people have been charged with assault and several other crimes after a 35-year-old Blue Springs woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the Orient Cemetery on Elm Street on reports of an assault and a robbery on Thursday, April 2 around 4:30 a.m.

The victim told responders that she was visiting the cemetery with a friend, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. While there, her friend, along with two men, repeatedly assaulted her until she was forced to hide in the woods. The three alleged attackers then stole the woman’s car.

The woman was then transported to the hospital.

An hour later, deputies responded to an area near S Kauffman Road and E 275th Street for a vehicle fire. Responders found out that the vehicle was the same one stolen from the woman at the cemetery.

Later that day, Harrisonville police officers found and arrested three suspects: Maggie Jestice, 32, of Harrisonville, Dustin Richardson, 31, of Lancaster, Kan., and Glen Downton, 59, of Harrisonville.

All three suspects are charged with 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, knowing burning or exploding and tampering with physical evidence. Each face a bond of $50,000, cash.

The suspects are held at the Cass County Jail.