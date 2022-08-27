KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman.

Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was driving a 2004 Chevy Classic northbound on NE 100 Ave. when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His car was then struck by a Chevy 2500 pickup truck traveling east on NE 10 St.

Martin and his passenger, 25-year-old Ashley Ashwell, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 89-year-old Franklin Young, died at the scene as well. His passenger, 61-year-old John Stewart, was taken by EMS to an area hospital in potentially serious condition.

No one else was hurt. The road was closed for several hours while the crash was under investigation.