This story has been updated with new information from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that three people have serious to critical injuries after a “significant” two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP, said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 near mile marker 289, which appears to be a couple of miles west of Peabody.

The KHP said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and involved a passenger car and a wrecker. Gardner said the three people in the car were injured and taken to a Wichita hospital. The driver of the wrecker did not need to go to the hospital.

Gardner said one of the vehicles crossed the highway’s centerline, but it has not been determined yet who is at fault.

The highway was down to one lane during the investigation but is now open again.