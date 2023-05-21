KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning in Kansas City left three people dead and two injured, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Klymax Lounge nightclub at 4244 Indiana Ave. and found five victims on the scene, all believed to be adults.

Three shooting victims were taken to a hospital, while two died on the scene. One of the victims was taken to the hospital later and died from their injuries. Police say of the victims who died at the scene, one was located outside the lounge and the second victim was found inside the business.

“I loved you brother, you always was there for me, you protected me, you watched over me, you made sure you was there for me,” Etoyce Fantroy, who works at the Lounge, said about one of the victims.

“All this killing and stuff, this is coming to our doorstep now,” Frantroy said.

Fantroy said something happened inside the lounge and spilled out on to the sidewalk.

The front of the building wasstill littered with bullet holes on Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene in one minute, and they are still looking for a suspect.

“I’m devastated for their whole families. I’ve lost two people that I trusted in my life,” Frantroy said.

FOX4 reached out to Klymax Lounge, and they were not ready to comment.

Of the two injured victims, one suffered critical injuries, while the other is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.