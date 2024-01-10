KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three bodies were found at a Northland home after a woman was searching for her fiancé on Tuesday night.

Kansas City police officers said a woman called around 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting a dead body at a home on Northwest 83 Terrace near North Overland Drive.

According to Police, the woman went to the house, and no one answered the door. She then broke into the basement and found a dead body on the back porch.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there was a dead body on the back porch. Officers continued their investigation and found two more dead bodies in the backyard.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene. KCPD has not released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story that FOX4 will update as more information becomes available.