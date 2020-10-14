3 dead in separate crashes reported in the same morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly morning for drivers has left three people dead in separate crashes across the city, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police were first dispatched to a crash at 87th Street and Newton Avenue just before 2 a.m. Investigation revealed that a grey Pontiac was speeding east on East 87th Street when it crossed over the double yellow lines, Capt. Dave Jackson told FOX4. The Pontiac struck a white Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

The driver of the Pontiac died, and the driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital.

Crash at 56th and Indiana

Police dispatch then confirmed that there was a one-vehicle wreck at 56th Street and Indiana about 6:41 a.m. A vehicle struck a tree, and one person was killed in the crash.

Just five minutes later, another crash report came in, this time at 55th Street and Blue Parkway. Police said the initial call came in as a vehicle versus motorcycle. One person was killed in the wreck.

The deadly wrecks come during a year of increased traffic deaths. Police are urging for safe driving as the number of crashes and hit-and-runs soar above previous years.

“I have never seen a spike like this before,” said the KCPD Supervisor for Accident Investigations Sgt. Bill Mahoney.

Police reported that there were 80 traffic deaths in September, 2020, two more than all of 2019.

