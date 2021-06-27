3 dead, including 5-year-old after East Chicago train, car crash

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Three people were killed, including a 5-year-old girl, after a train hit a minivan in East Chicago.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana.

Officers said they immediately began to render aid to those injured after the crash.

A 36-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and the 5-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three boys ranging from 7 to 10 years old were taken the hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the minivan disregarded train signals as the train was approaching and went around the gate.

The crash is still under investigation.