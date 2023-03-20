SEDALIA, Mo. — The Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down will perform at the 121st Missouri State Fair this summer.

3 Doors Down will perform alongside Candlebox at the State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of their “Away From The Sun” anniversary tour.

Tickets will cost $45 for the track and $35 for the grandstand.

3 Doors Down is the latest band added to the state fair line-up, which includes performances from Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee, LAiney Wilson with Jackson Dean, Cory Asbury and CAIN and Nelly.

Tickets for all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on June 27 through Etix.