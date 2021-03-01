3 homicides in 1 day: Kansas City police investigating violent Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three separate homicides were reported Sunday morning, in what has been one of the most violent days in Kansas City so far this year.

Around 4 a.m., one person was shot and killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Officers found one person dead inside a vehicle. A second person who had been shot was found sitting outside the vehicle, and that person was taken to a hospital.

About an hour later, Police got a call about a cutting at a different apartment complex near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said two people were inside an apartment when a third person arrived and fatally wounded the victim.

Jackson said that victim was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The third homicide was discovered around 10 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building near Gillham Road and Armour Boulevard.

Jackson said a wounded man who was found inside the building was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the names of any of the victims.

Jackson said it doesn’t appear that any of the three homicides were related.

The third killing on Sunday was the 23rd homicide in Kansas City so far this year. As of Feb. 28, that was tied with the number of homicides reported last year at the same time. Last year was the most deadly in Kansas City to date.

