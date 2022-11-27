KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people were hospitalized, and 15-20 residents were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKFD said crews responded to an apartment fire at 3550 Rainbow Blvd around 11 p.m.

Fire crews rescued five people from balconies at the apartment building.

One of the hospitalized victims was injured with severe burns and smoke inhalation in the fire.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

KCKFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

