POLO, Mo. — Three house fires Tuesday morning in Caldwell County are being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office as arson.

One fire, reported near Polo, claimed the life of one person.

All three fires were reported along SW State Route D. The first fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW Colt Drive. The victim found in the home has not been identified publicly yet.

First responders responded to two additional fires at vacant homes along the same road, the second located at SW Mirabile Drive and third located at State Route HH.

Fire crews responded from Polo, Cameron, Lathrop, Hamilton, Kingston and Braymer.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing but it appears all three fires were intentionally set.

According to the sheriff’s office, a dark, 4-door car, which may be a black Dodge Caliber, was seen near each fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (816) 586-2681.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.