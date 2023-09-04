JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were temporarily closed Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash past 87th Street.

According to Johnson County MED-ACT, three people were taken to a hospital. There were a total of five people hurt to some extent, but two refused to be transported.

The three people taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown at this time. The highway has now reopened.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.