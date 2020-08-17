3 injured, 2 airlifted after boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS – A pleasure boat exploded on Sunday, Aug. 16, after having just refueling at a boat dock in McCoy Branch at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Three people were injured in the explosion shortly after 12 p.m.: employee Megan Bartels, 20, and 2 residents from O’Fallon Missouri, Kebra Kiely, 52, and 55-year-old Dennis Kiely.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat had just refueled. Dennis Kiely was starting the second engine on the boat when the explosion occurred.

The force of blast threw the Kiely’s into the water and left the gas pump attendant Bartels on the dock.

Both of the Kiely’s were airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia Missouri. Bartels was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police say the boat burned down to the water adrift on the lake.

This wasn’t the only major incident at the lake on Sunday. A plane crash the same day at a nearby airport killed two people, according to the Osage Beach Police Department.

