KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night after the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the trailer end of a semi-truck in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at Interstate 435 and Winner Road.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe was traveling north on I-435, just south of Winner Road, when the driver struck the trailer of the semi that was also traveling north.

After striking the trailer, the driver of the Tahoe continued north and began to take the exit to Winner Road but failed to negotiate the curve of the exit ramp and continued north into a grassy area on the east side of the northbound lanes of I-435, according to KCPD.

The vehicle went into a ditch, up the side of a hill and overturned, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is reported to be in stable condition. The two juvenile passengers in the Tahoe were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the semi was not reported to have injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.