KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash in the Northland that left a teen driver with critical injuries.

The crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 112th Street and NE Cookingham Drive.

Kansas City police reports the driver of a white Ford Flex was traveling west on Cookingham when the driver of a red Ford Focus made a left turn from 112th Street and entered the intersection in front of the Flex.

The driver of the Flex was unable to stop and struck the Focus. Police said the teen driver of the Focus was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver and youth front seat passenger of the Flex were both reported to have minor injuries.

The driver of the Focus is currently reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.