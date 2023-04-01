KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, three people were injured in a shooting at the Hy-Vee Arena Friday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the Arena had been damaged after locating bullet holes in the glass windows.

In addition, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and transported the victim to the hospital.

Investigators later learned that the other two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds in their extremities and both traveled to area hospitals separately.

The three victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.