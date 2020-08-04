3 injured in 2 shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, including police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating two shootings Monday night that left three people, including an officer, with minor injuries.

According to a news release from Kansas City, Kansas, police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Farrow to investigate a shooting. Police found one person who had been shot. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said information they received during the investigation led officers to a home in the 1900 block of North Allis Street. There, they took a person of interest into custody in connection to the shooting.

According to the statement from police, as officers left the residence, “an unknown number of individuals” began firing shots at the officers and the home from a nearby tree line. One resident was struck. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

An officer also sustained minor injuries, police said in the news release. It was not immediately known how the officer received those injuries. FOX4 has reached out to police for further details.

Police said an officer returned gunfire before the individuals fled on foot.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday morning by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.