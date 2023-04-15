INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three people suffered moderate injuries after an apartment complex caught on fire Friday night in Independence near Sterling Avenue.

Independence fire crews responded to a reported apartment fire in the 3300 block of Sterling Avenue, around 10:48 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke and fire located in the apartment building which was extinguished by 10:57 p.m., according to the Independence Fire Department.

The Independence Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.