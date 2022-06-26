KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department said three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting and hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in around 1:40 a.m. about a shooting on East 9th and Wyandotte Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. The third victim was transported to a hospital by someone else.

Police believed that one of the victims who was involved in the shooting was ducking down between two vehicles when one of the vehicles left the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle appeared to have dragged the victim and/or ran the victim over as it was leaving the scene.

The suspect vehicle then struck a parked silver Toyota Scion and fled the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Police are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-8477.