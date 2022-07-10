PECULIAR, Mo. — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. when officers were called to an area of 7600 block of East 233rd street in rural Peculiar on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, the Deputies, with the assistance of the Peculiar Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and located three victims that had been hit by gunfire.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the incident where they are being held on pending charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

