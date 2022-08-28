KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning.

KCPD officers responded to a noise disturbance call at the business on Hickman Mills Dr. around 2:30 a.m. where a large crowd was gathered outside and heard gunshots.

Police found one victim on the street suffering from a gunshot wound and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim was located in a vehicle nearby and was transported with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was dropped off at a hospital around 3 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

