3 injured in Sunday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Sunday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened at the Willow Creek Apartments near West 99th Street & Wornall Road at around 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began to check the apartment complex and found two additional victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
