A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago.

In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding the Spooklight, Hoffman’s Mansion, Devil’s Promenade Bridge, and the Ozark’s Blue Man. One thing is for certain, no matter the legend, many have their own version of the tale to tell. Such is the case for the ghost towns of southwest Missouri, too.

Jollification “Jolly Mill,” Mo.

Jollification was established about 18 miles east of Neosho, around 40 acres of land purchased by the Isbell family according to these sources here, and here. The Isbell family, and possibly the enslaved people the family owned, built a distillery.

Census and real estate records show a variety of people lived in and around Jollification. But the origin of the name is debated. One tale describes a rivaling editor of the Neosho Times newspaper, stopped at Jollification, and local patrons retold their accounts of a Newton County lawyer indulging in the distilled spirits, bar fights, and calling his buddies to attend for a “jollification.”

Drop pin locating the ghost town of Jollification, where the Jolly Mill Park now resides.

Eventually, parts of Jollification were burned. The small village was mentioned in passing during the Civil War and was supposedly the site of a few slaughters related to the war. The Jolly Mill has survived all these years and is now registered with the National Registry of Historic Places.

Melva, Missouri

The people of southwest Missouri know all too well how destructive tornados can be— and the remains of Melva are a testament to that. All that’s left today are the ruins of a post office, the foundations of devastated homes, and the inlay of old roads.

Drop pin locating the ghost town of Melva, Mo. in southern Taney County

In March of 1920, a tornado devastated the town located south of Hollister on the east bank of Turkey creek. The tornado killed 11 people, nine of which were children. According to the White River Historical Society in a quarterly publication seen here, dead children were pulled from the river, along with some injured, and were taken by train to Branson, Mo.

The small village never recovered.

Phenix, Missouri

Phenix is located between Walnut Grove and Ashgrove in Green County. It was once a thriving marble and limestone-mining town, having contributed to the Missouri Capitol Building. Though now, it is barely more than a few stone buildings, dilapidated stone structures, and a part-time quarry used for crushing stone.

According to thelibrary.org it was also a company town–meaning the mining company also owned the general store, school, city properties, and even the homes within Phenix were owned by the company.

Drop pin locating the ghost town of Phenix, Mo.

An interesting note is a few different tales, and sources here and here, that claim Bonnie Parker, of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde duo, attended elementary school in Phenix. Another tale claims the duo eventually robbed a bank in Ashgrove— only a 10-minute drive from the old mining town. It’s safe to say the local lore of Phenix has deep roots in Missouri.

There’s not much testament as to why this town became abandoned after many prosperous years, but some speculation blames the Great Depression and the fact that it was a company town. Some folks claim the life of the town was directly connected to the life of the company.

Ghost Towns of Missouri

There are many historical towns registered and recorded through the Geographic Names Information System, a government database that contains information for the official names of places and areas within the U.S. and other territories. There are quite a few places in Missouri that no longer exist or are considered ghost towns recorded there.

This website says the villages of Sunnyvale and Oakland Park were absorbed by the towns around them. Sunnyvale, Mo. was in Newton County and absorbed into Joplin while the Oakland Park village merged into Webb City.

Ghost Towns has a record of Missouri ghost towns divided into regions. You can look up their records with the GNIS by following this link here to an interactive map.