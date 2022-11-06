OLATHE, KAN. — Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas.

officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street around 10:14 p.m.

Police say three juvenile passengers of one vehicle involved in the collision were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The adult driver and two additional minors in the vehicle were not injured.

The adult driver of the second vehicle was not injured as well.

Olathe police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to call police at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

